Man wounded in daylight shooting in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was shot Thursday along Tremont Street in Boston’s South End section, police said.

Officers responded around 4:15 p.m. to 790 block of Tremont Street for a report of shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Video from the scene showed about a dozen shell casings scattered about and a scooter toppled over on the ground.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a “person of interest” has been taken into custody.

The shooting under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

