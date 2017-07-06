Manager of truck company involved in Hanscom scare speaking out

ACTON, MA (WHDH) - The manager of a truck company involved in a security scare at Hanscom Air Force Base spoke with 7News Thursday about what the company was doing at the base — and who was driving.

The moving van that brought the base to a standstill returned to its Acton headquarters is part of a fleet by Bigfoot Moving and Storage.

Operations manager Bob Harris says the men in the vehicle were company employees transporting household items.

The company didn’t reveal who owns the items inside the truck but did say the items belong to a “military member moving from state to state.”

The company also said they complied fully with the investigation and that they conduct these moves for military members on a regular basis.

