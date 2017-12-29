Manchester Fire responded to strip mall for report of people with CO exposure, second day in a row

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester Fire said crews responded to a strip mall at 1525 South Willlow Street on Friday morning for a report of people with carbon monoxide exposure. This is the second day in a row crews found elevated levels of CO at the mall.

Manchester Fire said they arrived on scene to find an elevated reading of CO coming from a roof top unit.

Officials said the readings showed the levels were at 500-parts-per-million, which is enough to kill someone in less than an hour.

Approximately twelve people were checked after being exposed to the CO.

Seven businesses in the mall are now without heat, but people are able to safely enter the building again.

