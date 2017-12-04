Manchester man accused of sexual assault of young girl over several years

A Manchester, New Hampshire man has been accused of sexual assault over a multi-year period by a 10-year-old girl.

Police say that hospital staff notified detectives on Nov. 22 of a 10-year-old victim who said she was assaulted by James Paulino, 33.

According to investigators, Paulino sexually assaulted the girl multiple times over a period of several years. He has been charged with pattern-aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Paulino reportedly knew the victim, according to police. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

