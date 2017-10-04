Manchester man arrested for OUI after crash with 1-year-old in vehicle

Police in Andover arrested a Manchester, New Hampshire man who was involved in a single-vehicle crash with his 1-year-old child in the vehicle.

Police responded to a crash on Monday just after 6 p.m. in which the driver appeared to be suffering from a drug overdose. Police say that his daughter, a one-year-old, was seated in the back seat of the vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Eric Danacause, 37 of Manchester, was “lethargic” and told police he did not know he had been in a crash.

Officials on scene found pills and what was believed to be fentanyl. Danacause was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and was later released into police custody. He was arraigned on Wednesday.

The child was released to a family member, and the Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

