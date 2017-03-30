Manchester man held without bail in murder of pizza delivery driver in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A rape and robbery suspect has formally been charged with murder in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver in Lynn.

Brian Brito, 21, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was in court today but was hidden from view, preventing the family of getting a look at the man accused of killing Sina Zangiband.

Britol was stopped by Massachusetts State Police Monday night on Route 1 in Peabody. Police say he was in possession of an illegal firearm and was driving with a revoked license.

On Wednesday, Brito was charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 24-year-old Sina Zangiband, of Salem.

In court on Thursday, prosecutors say the incident may have been sparked by road rage.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m sad that’s it. I’m so sad for my son,” said Ali Zangiband, the victim’s father. “My heart is broken. My family’s heart is broken.”

During the arrest, Brito was questioned in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Monday night behind a school on Bowler Street in Lynn but was not charged until Wednesday afternoon.

He is currently being held without bail. He’s also been charged with aggravated rape, armed robbery while masked, and kidnapping.

Officials say Zangiband was shot multiple times Monday night in the parking lot of St. Pius V School, a religious elementary school.

According to a police report, Brito pulled up alongside Zangiband, boxed him in and shot him 4-5 times with a semi-automatic handgun. The report also said a witness watched a man dressed in all black shoot into a stopped vehicle.

Michelle Pento was in her house and heard the gunfire. Her 21-year old son witnessed the shooting.

“I heard 5 shots but I didn’t think they were shots,” Pento told 7News. “At first he was like in shock. I was like what happened. He’s like a guy shot somebody in that car!”

Officers found Zangiband dead in his vehicle. Investigators believe the murder is a case of road rage.

Zangiband’s inconsolable family is puzzled by the alarming murder. They are at a loss for words and demanding justice.

In the hours following the murder, police say Brito traveled to a North Andover convenience store and raped a female clerk at gunpoint. They say he also grabbed money and fled the store. He was arrested a short-while later. Brito allegedly told the woman that he’s charged with raping that he had killed someone.

“There’s no retaliation here. There’s nothing. This guy just killed him out of no where its terrible,” Sabah Almahi, Zangiband’s friend said.

A vehicle that matched the description of the one connected to the fatal shooting, a 2004 Audi, was towed to the Danvers State Police Barracks.

Brito is slated to appear Thursday in Lynn District Court to answer to the murder charge.

