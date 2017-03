MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the stabbing of four men in Manchester, New Hampshire.

This happened on Wilson Street late Wednesday night.

Two of the victims are out of the hospital, while the other men remain hospitalized.

So far no arrests have been made.

