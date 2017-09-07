Manchester, NH Police investigating shooting on Thursday morning

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday around 8:20 a.m.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 200-block of Central Street in Manchester.

The male victim was shot once before authorities took him to an area hospital.

There is no word on his current condition.

Officials have not said whether or not they have anyone in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

7News will bring updates.

