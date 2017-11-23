Manchester, NH Police investigating shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, NH Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday at 406 Brown Avenue.
While police were investigating the area, they were told that a woman that arrived at a local hospital with several gunshot wounds to the chest.
There is no information on the current condition of the victim.
A witness told 7News that he saw the shooter fire and hide behind a car.
Police have not said what caused the shooting.
