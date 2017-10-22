Manchester, NH Police searching for suspect who reportedly robbed a man, recklessly fired gun

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire Police said they are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed a man and then recklessly fired a gun.

Units arrived at 312 Spruce Street, where Marcus Morton, 32, said a man ran onto his porch and said he was robbed.

The unknown male who claimed he had been robbed pointed towards the area of 418 Spruce Street when he and Morton saw another man, who then fired three shots in their direction.

Morton took cover in his home, but it is unknown where the alleged robbery victim went.

The shooter was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. He is described as a black man, around 20-30 years old and between 5’8”-5’10” tall.

Police said they located evidence at the scene consistent with the gun shots reported.

This investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)