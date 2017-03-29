Manchester officers jump into action to save man in police lobby

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police officers in Manchester, New Hampshire are credited with jumping into action to save a man.

The officers took action after a 51-year-old man had a medical emergency inside the lobby of the police station.

The four officers immediately began giving CPR to the man in an incident that happened Tuesday morning.

Officials say the immediate response of the officers very well may have saved the man’s life.

