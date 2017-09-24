Manchester Police: Active felony arrest warrant for suspect in Manchester stabbing

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester Police said they have an active felony arrest warrant for the suspect in the Manchester stabbing that took place on Friday around 7 p.m. at Mr. Market convenience store.

The suspect, Chad Nagy, 18 of Manchester, stabbed a victim at the Mr. Market located at 297 Spruce Street.

The victim had a non-life threatening laceration to his arm and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim and witnesses told police they actually chased Nagy to the store from a nearby residence after he pulled out his knife during a fight.

They were trying to keep Nagy locked inside the store until police arrived.

Nagy then stabbed the victim and escaped the area by foot.

Nagy is being charged with 1st Degree Assault and Criminal Threatening With a Deadly Weapon.

Police said Nagy should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials describe him as 5’7″ and 145-pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.

