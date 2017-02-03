Manchester Police find toddler who went missing overnight

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials say a missing 2-year-old girl has been found.

There is no immediate word on the condition of the child, but officials say she is on her way to be checked out at a local hospital.

Around 3:30 a.m. Manchester Police responded to 75 W. Mitchell Street for a report of a missing child.

Police met with adult residents inside who reported that a 2-year-old child, Zoey Rose Guerrero Pena, was just discovered missing from the home.

The child was last seen asleep in her crib at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Preliminary information indicates the child wandered off from the home.

An extensive search took place at the residence as well as the surrounding neighborhood.

Additional resources from New Hampshire State Police and Manchester Fire Department.

Zoey had been last seen wearing a pink onesie.

