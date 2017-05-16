Manchester police officer on leave after hit-and-run involving pedestrian

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire, police officer has been placed on leave following a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, authorities said.

Steven Cornacchia, 31, is accused of striking a 22-year-old woman with his Ford Mustang around 1:30 a.m. Sunday as he turned on to West Merrimack Street from Elm Street.

The victim told police that she and a friend were crossing the street when a car crashed into her leg, knocking her to the ground. She said the driver initially stopped before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said Cornacchia, a sworn member of the force since April 2013, was identified as the driver following an investigation.

Cornacchia was charged with conduct after an accident based on the fact he left the scene of a crash without notifying authorities. He was initially placed on paid administrative leave, but has since been suspended without pay.

Police Chief Nick Willard ordered a criminal and internal investigation into the incident.

Cornacchia turned himself in at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning and was released on $1,000 bail. He is slated to appear in court on June 20.

