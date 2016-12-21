MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester Police say surveillance video captured a man posing as a state trooper shortly before he made off with a truck at Team Nissan.

Stephen Gerbino is a manager at the dealership. Shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday, Gerbino said the man walked in and introduced himself as “Adam Foley.”

He was seen wearing a white hat and a Massachusetts State Police windbreaker.

He asked a salesman to test drive a 2011 grey Chevy Silverado. “When he asked him for his driver’s license before they went out on a test drive, he reached in his pocket and said oh ‘I left it in my car. I have my police badge and ID here, is that good enough?’ And out of respect for the badge the sales guy said yeah,” said the manager.

The two went for a test drive and came back. The man had another request though; he wanted to take the truck by himself to Merrimack to show his wife. The salesman agreed to let him.

“After he let him take it for a little bit, he tried calling, he realized it was a fake number, fake address, fake everything,” said the manager.

By that time, the truck and the pretend State Trooper were long gone.

Gerbino says he’s worried what the man might do next.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact Manchester Police.

