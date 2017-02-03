Manchester Police searching for missing child

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester Police are searching for a 2-year-old missing child.

Around 3:30 a.m. Manchester Police responded to 75 W. Mitchell Street for a report of a missing child.

Police met with adult residents inside who reported that a 2-year-old child, Zoey Rose Guerrero Pena, was just discovered missing from the home.

The child was last seen asleep in her crib at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Preliminary information indicates the child wandered off from the home.

An extensive search is underway at the residence as well as the surrounding neighborhood.

Additional resources from New Hampshire State Police, Manchester Fire Department and New Hampshire Fish and Game are now being utilized in this search.

Zoey was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Manchester Police are asking anyone with information about this missing child to immediately contact that Manchester Police Department.

