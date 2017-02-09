Manchester Police searching for vehicle involved in hit and run

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire Police are looking for a suspect’s vehicle that was involved in a hit and run.

Monday night Manchester Police responded to a call of a pedestrian hit by a car.

Around 10 p.m officers responded to the intersection of Spruce Street and Canton Street.

When they arrived they found the victim, 27-year-old Alex Crowder, lying in the road.

An off duty paramedic aided the victim.

The suspect vehicle is a 2007-20013 black GMC Sierra pick up truck. It is said to have fender flares that are gloss black with silver hardware.

The vehicle is also missing the front driver-side flare.

At this time there are no witnesses to the accident.

If you have any information regarding the owner of the truck contact Manchester Traffic Unit at 603-792-5441.

You may also contact the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040 and leave your anonymous crime tip.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)