Manchester Police searching for vehicle involved in hit and run

police-lights-new

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire Police are looking for a suspect’s vehicle that was involved in a hit and run.

Monday night Manchester Police responded to a call of a pedestrian hit by a car.

Around 10 p.m officers responded to the intersection of Spruce Street and Canton Street.

When they arrived they found the victim, 27-year-old Alex Crowder, lying in the road.

An off duty paramedic aided the victim.

The suspect vehicle is a 2007-20013 black GMC Sierra pick up truck. It is said to have fender flares that are gloss black with silver hardware.

The vehicle is also missing the front driver-side flare.

At this time there are no witnesses to the accident.

If you have any information regarding the owner of the truck contact Manchester Traffic Unit at 603-792-5441.

You may also contact the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040 and leave your anonymous crime tip.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus