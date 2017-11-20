Manchester students mourn shooting death of 18-year-old classmate; police investigating

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire community is mourning the loss of a student while police search for the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Goffstown hardware store on Sunday.

High school senior Ian Jewell, 18, of Manchester, was gunned down in the parking lot of of an Ace Hardware on Depot Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Students at Manchester’s Memorial High spent the day remembering their classmate, who was taken to an area hospital after the shooting, where he was pronounced dead.

“I’m in shock,” classmate Kyle Brown said. It’s hard for everybody.”

Monday evening, students gathered to hold a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Jewell. Many students wore bright colors and tie-dye, which Jewell was known to enjoy.

New Hampshire’s Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval determined Jewell’s death was caused by a single gunshot to the chest and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police spent hours processing the crime scene overnight, searching for clues that could lead to an arrest. Local residents were instructed to remain indoors.

“We don’t believe anyone is in danger at this point based on what we know,” Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin said.

Officials described the suspected shooter as a white male with long black hair.

“Nobody is under arrest at this point,” Strelzin added.

The flag at Memorial High on Monday was lowered to half staff in honor of Jewell.

“I think it’s awful. I don’t know what’s going on. It really is terrible,” a local woman told 7News.

Strelzin urged anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to come forward.

