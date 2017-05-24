Manchester United fans watch bittersweet soccer victory

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans of the Manchester United soccer team were celebrating in Boston Wednesday, although the celebration was muted following the deadly terror attack in the English city.

The soccer team won the prestigious Europa League title. Despite the cheers, some felt the victory was bittersweet after the attack that left at least 22 people dead following a concert by popstar Ariana Grande.

“Appalling, you know,” said London native Peter Jones. “The kids coming out of the stadium, completely innocent.”

Manchester United fans told 7News that the United Kingdom is on edge but the people are resilient and determined to carry on.

“I think in Manchester, specifically, that particular incident, it was so haunting because they’re children,” said Jones. “And I think everybody feels so much support and passion about beating this thing by being normal, by keep going.”

“You’ve got to carry on. It’s tough for everybody right now,” said Christine Marshall, who is from Manchester.

