BOSTON (WHDH) - Blast from below sent manhole covers flying, leaving residents on edge in Brighton.

Officials said three MBTA manholes dislodged along Lake Street. Smoldering wires sent black smoke into the air around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Residents in the area reported hearing a loud bang and said they saw the manhole covers falling into the street.

One car had its back window smashed out.

What lead up to this incident is under investigation.

