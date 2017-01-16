Manhole explosions force evacuations in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Residents along several streets in downtown Brockton had to evacuate their buildings in the middle of the night on Monday after multiple manhole covers exploded underground.

The Brockton Fire Department reported six manhole cover explosions between Main and Montello Streets, as well as from Crescent Street to White Avenue. Streets were blocked as Brockton Fire crews and National Grid workers responded to the explosions.

The Tamboo Bistro and Joe Angelo’s Cafe were evacuated, as well as buildings between Crescent Street and White Avenue near Main Street. The block along Main and Montello Streets was also evacuated, according to the fire captain. National Grid responded to inspect the area and buildings, many of which were ventilated due to high levels of carbon dioxide.

Fire crews extinguished what the captain referred to as “fireballs” in two of the six explosions. One manhole explosion on Main Street damaged a road and broke a window on the street, according to the captain.

Brockton Fire said the burning of underground power lines built gas pressure that caused the manhole covers to explode.

No injuries were reported in the explosions. Stay with 7News for updates on this story.

