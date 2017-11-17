Manhunt underway after shooting in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood

(WHDH) — Boston police are investigating a shooting that caused a serious car crash Friday afternoon in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood. A manhunt is now underway for whoever is responsible for the crime.

Police responded to the area of 140 School Street near the Roxbury line for a report of shots fired and roped off several crime scenes.

Commissioner William Evans said multiple shots were fired out of white Audi at a minivan, causing the minivan to crash into a parked car. Video from Sky7 showed a utility pole resting on top of a black sedan.

Evans said a responding officer was struck by the Audi as fled the scene, prompting the officer’s partner to fire a single shot at the vehicle.

The Audi was later found abandoned at Bragdon and Miles streets in Roxbury with no one inside the vehicle, according to Evans.

Several police officers swarmed the area and are investigating the incident. Washington Street from School Street to Columbus Avenue is closed due to the ongoing investigation. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

No serious injuries were reported. One police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“It’s a crazy scene,” Evans said. “Thank god my officer is OK.”

It’s not clear why the shooter opened fire on the minivan, but Evans said he is concerned with the uptick in daylight shootings in the city.

“I believe the vehicle was hit with one round,” Evans said.

Police are searching for the driver of the Audi and anyone else who may have been inside the vehicle. Witnesses or those with information are asked to contact Boston police.

