Manhunt underway in MO after two inmates escape

A manhunt is underway in Missouri after two inmates escaped from Pemiscot County Justice Center in Caruthersville.

William Carter and Joseph Latamondeer escaped from the justice center early Sunday morning.

Latamondeer is facing charges including theft and resisting arrest.

Carter was being held pending a court appearance for first degree murder.

Authorities said both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

