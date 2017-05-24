Man’s body found along Amtrak tracks, police say

EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) — Authorities in Rhode Island are investigating after maintenance crews discovered a body near Amtrak tracks in Exeter.

State police say crews found the body Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. in a wooded area of Wolf Rock Road.

The man was identified as 45-year-old James Christodal. Police did not have an address on hand.

Investigators say Christodal’s death does not appear suspicious, but the cause is under investigation.

