Man’s body found along side of road in Attleboro was burned, DA says

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - A body found early Tuesday morning in Attleboro near Interstate 95 was burned, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Police officers responded around 3 a.m. to Prescott Street, where they discovered a man’s body in a small wooded area.

Officials said that the body looked like it had been placed on the side of the road.

The Medical Examiner was called to the scene. An autopsy is slated to be performed Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

The man has not yet been identified.

Attleboro police, Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County DA’s office are leading an investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

