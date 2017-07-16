Man’s body found in Wakefield’s Lake Quannapowitt

WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Wakefield’s Lake Quannapowitt Sunday morning.

A man’s body was pulled from the Church Street side of the lake around 9 a.m., according to Wakefield police.

Officials say there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the investigation.

The man has not been identified.

