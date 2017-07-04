Man’s body pulled from pond in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from a pond in Lynn on Tuesday.

Police said the man went underwater at Breeds Pond and did not resurface. Dive teams called to the scene pulled his body out a short time later.

The area where the man’s body was found has “No Swimming” and “No Trespassing” signs posted.

The man’s name has not been released but the Essex County District Attorney’s office said he is a 35-year-old man from Boston. Foul play is not suspected in his death.

