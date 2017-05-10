Man’s body pulled from water near Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H.( WHDH) — New Hampshire State Police said that crews have pulled the body of a man from the water in the area of Hampton Beach.

Marine Patrol crews responded Tuesday around 7 p.m. to a call regarding an adult male who was found in the water near Hampton River Marina.

The man was taken to Exeter Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to confirm the man’s identity.

Although investigation is ongoing, foul play is not suspected, authorities said.

