Man’s hand cut off by machete in Lowell fight, gets re-attached

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts man has been arraigned on charges that he cut off another man’s hand with a machete during a fight.

The Sun reports that police responded to a Lowell public housing project at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Prosecutors said officers found only the hand at first because the victim ran away screaming.

His family told authorities the hand was successfully re-attached at the hospital.

The suspect, 54-year-old Domingo Ayala, was ordered held without bail Thursday pending a hearing to determine whether he is dangerous. He faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say the victim got into an argument with the suspect’s son, and at some point Ayala retrieved the machete. It was not immediately clear if Ayala is being represented by an attorney.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)