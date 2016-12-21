Man’s wedding ring found at North Attleborough Lowe’s

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The manager at a North Attleborough Lowe’s is asking for help in returning a lost ring to its rightful owner.

Chris Jordan said he found the man’s wedding band last week in the store’s Christmas tree display. Jordan said it could have fallen off anytime between Thanksgiving and last Friday, when he found it. So far, no one has claimed it.

There is writing on the band and whoever comes to claim it will be asked what it says.

