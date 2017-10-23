Mansfield firefighter accused of OUI with daughter in car, fleeing scene of crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – A Mansfield firefighter, who also works as a paramedic, left court Monday without comment after pleading not guilty to several charges, including driving while drunk with his young daughter in the car.

Police say James Devine, 38, was off-duty when Attleboro officers stopped him outside his home on Friday night.

Investigators say Devine was stopped on Flora Road on suspicion of driving under the influence. Inside the car, officers say they found his 9-year-old daughter, who had just been picked up from the bus stop.

Minutes before for his arrest, Mansfield police say Devine crashed into the back of another car and took off when the driver called police. He’s expected to face additional charges in connection with the crash.

According to a police report, Devine apologized to police, saying he messed up. The report says that when officers asked how much he had to drink, Devine responded by saying “too much…clearly.”

Devine has since been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Devine will take part in an alcohol treatment program before returning to court in December

