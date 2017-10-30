Mansfield Police mistakenly report two-hour school delay

MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - The Mansfield Police department took to its Facebook account to apologize after a message to the community mistakenly reported a delay for the town’s school system.

Sergeant Roy Bain posted late Monday morning offering a mea culpa for providing “erroneous information” about the start of the school day being delayed.

In the post, Bain explained that while there was no excuse for the mistake, there was an explanation — as dispatchers were overwhelmed with calls for wires and trees down, the town received a robocall for a two-hour school delay — from the superintendent in the Foxboro School District.

In a mix-up, that information was sent out to residents in Mansfield. There were no reported closings or delays at schools in Mansfield.

“I am aware that you depend on us for timely, accurate information, and today, we made a mistake,” Bain wrote.

You can see the full message below:

