MANSFIELD,Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Mansfield are on the hunt for would-be thieves, who they say tried to steal laptops from a local Best Buy.

Store security jumped into action to stop the would-be thieves from getting away with the electronics.

Surveillance video shows a Best Buy employee wrestle a laptop way from one of the suspects, while another person tries to grab the other suspect who was running away.

On a camera from inside the store, one of the men can be seen running toward the exit carrying a laptop. The men then dropped it when confronted by an employee and another shopper.

They did not get away with any merchandise, but they did get away after another man was waiting in a white Camry with stolen plates.

Police say the getaway driver drove down the breakdown lane of Interstate 495 south at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. All the way into neighboring Norton, where police again determined it was too dangerous to continue the pursuit.

Authorities said they are hoping someone recognizes the men from the video.

