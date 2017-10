MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Mansfield made a drug bust after responding to a report of an unresponsive man in a car.

Police said the man was conscious when they arrived.

Officers searched his motel room and found cash, fentanyl and other drugs, according to police.

They also arrested another man who was in the motel room.

