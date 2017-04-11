Many Bob’s, Eastern Mountain Sports stores expected to close

BOSTON (WHDH) - The parent company of Bob’s and Eastern Mountain Sports, Eastern Outfitters, is seeking to close several stores across New England through bankruptcy proceedings.

If a judge agrees to sign off on the proceedings, the stores will close over the course of the coming months.

Records indicate the company is seeking to close 48 of it’s 86 stores in the Northeast.

Massachusetts Bob’s stores in Saugus, Franklin, Seekonk, Framingham, and South Attleboro are on the list, as well as New Hampshire stores in Bedford and Salem. Connecticut stores in Danbury, Simsbury, Middletown, Enfield, Milford, Waterford, Fairfield, Manchester and Hamden are expected to close.

Massachusetts Eastern Mountain Sports stores in Lanesborough, Lynnfield, Northborough and Boston are expected to close. New Hampshire stores in Salem and Nashua are expected to close, as well as Portland, Maine. Connecticut stores in Fairfield and Manchester are also on the list.

Stores located in New York, New Jersey and Maryland are also expected to close.

Eastern Outfitters filed for bankruptcy in February.

