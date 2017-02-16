Many Boston-area restaurants closed Thursday for ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest

BOSTON (AP) — Immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

“A Day Without Immigrants” actions are planned in cities including Boston, Washington, Philadelphia, Houston, Chicago and New York. The protest gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth.

It comes in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he’s called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.

“Without us and without our contribution, this country is paralyzed,” some flyers posted by group organizers said.

Organizers expect thousands of people to participate or show solidarity with workers.

Several businesses in the Boston area will be closed Thursday:

Aceituna Grill (Kendall Square, Cambridge)

Anna’s Taqueria (Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Brookline, Newton)

BLR by Shojo and Shojo (Chinatown, Boston)

Shojo and BLR by Shojo will be closed tomorrow, February 16th, to participate in the Day Without Immigrants… https://t.co/UIYCKlLMzf — Shōjō Restaurant (@ShojoBoston) February 15, 2017

The Chubby Chickpea (Canton)

The Chickpea is only here because of a dreamer who immigrated to the US more than 40 years ago. We stand with immigrants everywhere tomorrow — The Chubby Chickpea (@ChubbyFoodTruck) February 16, 2017

Comella’s Restaurant (Multiple locations)

Dirty Water Dough Co. (Back Bay, Boston)

Immigrants are the engine here at @dirtywaterdough. In support of #ADayWithoutImmigrants we are closed for the day. C you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/FIG7nCNw0C — Dirty Water Dough (@DirtyWaterDough) February 16, 2017

Erbaluce (Bay Village, Boston)

Erbaluce will be closed Thursday night to allow our staff to attend the national protest of… https://t.co/QBKxbyrqw4 — erbaluce restaurant (@erbaluceboston) February 14, 2017

McKenna’s Cafe (Dorchester, Boston)

Modelo’s Market Cafe (Magoun Square, Somerville)

Muqueca (Inman Square, Cambridge)

La Posada (Magoun Square, Somerville)

Sangria Restaurant & Tapas (Newton)

