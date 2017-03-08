Some Boston restaurants close for ‘A Day Without a Woman’ strike

BOSTON (WHDH) - Women stayed home from work, zipped up their wallets, wore red and joined rallies across the country to demonstrate their economic clout Wednesday as part of International Women’s Day events around the globe.

Some businesses and institutions said they would either close or give female employees the day off.

In the city of Boston, many restaurants opted to close and stand in solidarity with the strike known as “A Day Without a Woman.”

Below is a list of restaurants that will be closed Wednesday:

Many other restaurants say they will be open, and provide discounts, free items and more to customers.

For a list of places that will be open, but plan to express support in other ways, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)