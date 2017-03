Many Catholics are getting some special permission this St. Patrick’s Day.

They have been given the okay from their dioceses to chow down on corned beef and other meat that would normally be banned on Friday’s during lent.

It is the first time since 2006 that St. Patrick’s Day has fallen on a Friday.

