SCITUATE, Mass. (WHDH) – Snow isn’t the only threat along the coastline in Massachusetts. Thursday’s nor’easter brought strong wind and coastal flooding.

High tide rolled into the Scituate area around 11:30, and roads in the area became impassable.

In Scituate, homeowners boarded up windows in preparation for the blizzard. Crews added boulders to strengthen the seawall and to protect homes.

While Scituate is no stranger to storms, officials are concerned about the ice chunks left over from the freezing temperatures.

“It’s going to become projectiles during the high tide. The last time we dealt with ice would be back in ’78, so it is different from most storms. We have a lot of ice out there,” said Fire Chief John Murphy.

Scituate Police and Fire responded to numerous calls about people being trapped in cars and homes. In addition, the Scituate Harbor Master had to be rescued after falling in water.

The Harbor Master was in the water, working to fix a broken line, but fell into the icy water and went under. He is said to be OK. He was taken from the scene via ambulance to evaluated for hypothermia.

On Plum Island, the storm has caused the causeway to close. It is expected to reopen in several hours after the high tide recedes. Emergency vehicles have blocked the entrances.

The Newburyport fire chief is there, and said officials are monitoring some eroded dunes near the point as the high tide approached.

Plows will be sent out after the high tides recedes, according to officials, to clear everything off before it freezes.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage to homes at this time, however, crews have begun to rescue residents from their homes.

Some residents on Plum Island reported 1-2 feet of water.

