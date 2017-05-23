Many families waiting for word on loved ones after Manchester attack

MANCHESTER, U.K. (WHDH) — Many families are still waiting for word on the status of their loved ones in the wake of the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Nearly 60 people were badly injured and rushed to eight different hospitals. Many of those hospitalized are still unconscious and unable to be identified. At least 22 people were killed but only three have been positively identified.

Charlotte Campbell has been unable to find out what happened to her daughter, Olivia. The 15-year-old was at the concert with her friend, who surprised her with tickets for her birthday. Campbell said the gift was a “dream come true” for her daughter.

Campbell said the last time she heard from Olivia was at 8:30 p.m. as she waited for Grande to come on after the opening act.

“She was waiting for Ariana to come on and she was so happy and she thanked me and said she loved me and that was the last I heard from her,” said Campbell.

Olivia’s friend was injured in the attack and hospitalized but Olivia has not been located. Campbell said she has gone from hospital to hospital and called the police but has been unable to find out what happened to her daughter.

Officials said hospital staff are working to identify all the hospitalized victims as quickly as they can.

