Many Syrians living in Massachusetts support American airstrike in Syria

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Syrians who now live in Massachusetts told 7News they are in favor of the American airstrike in response to the deadly gas attack.

“During airstrikes and rockets, a lot came to the ER with those severe injuries,” said Dr. Ihsan Kaadan, who used to work as a doctor in Syria before moving to Massachusetts three years ago. After moving to America, he said he was worried about those he left behind. With the American airstrike Thursday, he feels his loved ones back in Syria may have a good future ahead.

“That’s probably the way of telling the regime, ‘Hey, you have to stop that,'” said Kaadan. “The previous administration didn’t say that.”

7’s Steve Cooper spoke with people in Boston for their take on the airstrike:

Mohamad Al Bardan, who is also from Syria, came to Massachusetts for school and is now working here. Most of his family still lives in Syria.

“When I called Mom the other day, I was crying for a long time when she saw the gased kids because she’s safe and they’re paying the price that she’s safe,” said Al Bardan. He said he welcomes America’s intervention, calling it long overdue.

“At least we’re seeing the show of power of the government and seeing Assad pushed,” said Al Bardan.

Kaadan and Al Bardan said they hope the military action paves the way to a peaceful, longterm political solution.

