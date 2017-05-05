Many teachers ban new fidget toys from their classrooms

Many schools have had enough of the popular fidget toys kids are playing with, so they are banning them.

The toys started out as tools to help students with ADD or autism since the fidget toys provide the stimulation they are looking for, helping them stay calm and focus better.

And they only cost a few dollars so many kids have them. But some teachers are not allowing them in class.

“Some of them are very loud and people are holding them up and that can be annoying,” said 13-year-old Aaron Schiff. “You can sit there for hours and hours and you don’t get bored with them. You watch them just spin.”

Most educators believe the fad will likely go away as quickly as it came.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)