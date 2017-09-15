Marathon held inside Fenway Park on Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of runners hit the field on Friday to complete a full marathon inside of Fenway Park.

This is the first time anyone has ever tried to run the 26.2 miles in the park.

The race began around 5 p.m. and included 50 runners. Hundreds of people wanted to run but the event organizers had to cap off the event due to space within the park for the athletes.

Runners will have to complete 166 laps in order to finish the marathon.

Runners came from all over the country to race in Fenway today.

One runner spoke said this is his 130th marathon and although it is not necessarily a scenic run, he said he is happy their are no hills.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)