Marathoners carry struggling runner to finish line

BOSTON (WHDH) - At the 121st running of the Boston Marathon on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker shared a video that captures the unrivaled compassion and tremendous spirit which make the annual event so special.

Baker tweeted a video of Franklin Tenorio, of Equador, and Bryan Stansberry, of Columbus, Ohio, and members of the military carrying Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, to the finish line.

Warm temperatures that neared 80 degrees at times slowed some runners, but no one was left behind, as Baker’s video showed.

Baker called the moving gesture “unbelievable.”

