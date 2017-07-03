Marblehead to hold demonstration after anti-Semetic graffiti found

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - Marblehead is uniting against hate.

The community is holding a demonstration of solidarity, love and unity in the wake of a troubling display in the community.

Anti-Semitic graffiti was scrawled on the Marblehead Neck causeway over the weekend.

Organizers of Monday’s event say some of the graffiti cited the KKK as well as President Trump.

The demonstration is being held on Riverhead Beach at 10 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)