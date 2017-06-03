‘March for Truth’ protests draw thousands across the country

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people participated in “March for Truth” rallies nationwide Saturday, demanding truth from President Donald Trump and his administration.

People at the rallies called for an independent investigation into the Trump administration’s ties to Russia and opposed Trump’s recent decision to drop out of the Paris climate agreement. They are also asking Congress to require the president to release his tax returns.

The protests come days before former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In Washington, Trump supporters held a counter-protest to back Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement.

“We wanted to come out and show our appreciation for what the president’s done, following through on his campaign promise,” said a Trump supporter at the rally.

Trump said he was open to renegotiate aspects of the Paris agreement, though European Union leaders said that is not an option.

