Marchand, Rask named to 2017 NHL All-Star Game

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins stars Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask have been selected as Boston’s representatives in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

The game, hosted in Los Angeles this year, will follow last year’s format, where four teams will compete against each other in a round-robin format, with each team competing in 3-on-3 hockey (plus a goalie).

Marchand, a forward, has posted 13 goals and 22 assists for Boston this season in 43 games. His 35 total points lead the team, and he’s second on the team in goals scored (David Pastrnak has 19).

Rask has played very well in net for the Bruins, posting a 20-9 record with a 1.93 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 32 games for Boston this year.

The All-Star nod is the first for both players.

