RALEIGH, N.C. (WHDH/AP) — An evacuation is underway on an island on North Carolina’s Outer Banks as Hurricane Maria moves north.

The Hyde County Sheriff’s office said the evacuation began at 5 a.m. Monday on Ocracoke Island. It’s not immediately clear how many residents and visitors are heeding the order to leave.

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning from Cape Lookout to Duck on the Outer Banks. A tropical storm watch was in effect from Surf City to Cape Lookout and from Duck to the North Carolina-Virginia state line.

Hyde County commissioners ordered the evacuation on the island still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Jose.

A storm surge of 2 feet (0.6 meters) to 4 feet (1 meter) is possible. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain could fall through Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rica authorities are trying to get the power back up on the island after Hurricane Maria hit them last week.

The FCC is reporting that most of the cell towers are not working.

Local departments of transportation with help from the National Guard have been trying to clear the roads to allow people to try to communicate.

