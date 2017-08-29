Maria Menounos debuts ‘Maria’s Greek Kitchen’ at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) — Emmy-winning TV host Maria Menounos was at Fenway Park Tuesday to unveil the ballpark’s newest food vendor, Maria’s Greek Kitchen.

Menounos, who is from Medford, said the menu provides healthier options for ballpark food. The lineup includes beef and chicken kabobs, Greek salad wraps and gyros.

“I wanted my food to be simple at the park for people so that eating healthy wan’t cumbersome,” said Menounos.

Menounos said everything available at Maria’s Greek Kitchen is an authentic family recipe made with all-natural, organic ingredients.

