Mariah Carey cancels more shows due to respiratory infection

(WHDH) — Mariah Carey has announced she is postponing three more shows that were scheduled as part of her upcoming Christmas tour.

The singer said her doctors have recommended a few extra days of rest so she can fully recover from a respiratory infection.

Carey wrote on social media that she will resume her tour in New York come December.

The singer had already canceled several shows that were part of her tour due to illness.

